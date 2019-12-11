The Flaming Lips announce 2020 tour dates

The Flaming Lips, photo by Philip Cosores

The Flaming Lips are headed west. The band has announced upcoming 2020 spring tour dates throughout the west coast, along with a few standalone shows in Ireland and the UK.

The tour will kick off on April 14th in Spokane. After moving to Missoula, the band will jump across the country and the pond over to England for one date. They’ll then return stateside in June to pick up their west coast run, wrapping up in Canada on June 21st in Vancouver, BC. The following month they’ll be performing in Ireland for the Galway International Arts Festival. You can find tickets to the upcoming shows here.



As they gear up for these dates, The Lips have been keeping all sorts of busy. They just recently debuted a track from their new collaborative project with Death Vally dubbed Deap Lips, Besides the new supergroup, the band has been making the holiday rounds with contributions to Hanukkah+, and their own medley version of “Peace on Earth” and “Little Drummer Boy”. They also just recently announced their upcoming live album recorded with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Soft Bulletin. Hopefully a few strings make their way into some of the 2020 tour shows.

Check out the full list of dates below, followed by frontman Wayne Coyne’s recent interview on Kyle Meredith With….where he discusses how fatherhood shapes his music.

2020 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

04/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/22 – Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Spring Gathering

06/12 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @The Warfield

06/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

07/18 – Galway, IE @ Galway International Arts Festival, Heineken Big Top

