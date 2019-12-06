The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally form Deap Lips, announce debut album and single “Hope Hell High”: Stream

Deap Lips (Deap Vally and The Flaming Lips), photo via Twitter

All year long, The Flaming Lips have been teasing a forthcoming collaborative album with garage rock duo Deap Vally. The two acts completed recording sessions in May and now, they’ve finally formally announced details on the effort.

Firstly, the full-length is credited to the pair’s new band, aptly named Deap Lips. A self-titled release, the album spans 10 tracks, including titles such as “Shit Talkin'”, “One Thousand Sisters with Aluminum Foil Calculators”, and “Love is a Mind Control”.



(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

The new LP is expected to arrive March 13th through Cooking Vinyl and is already up for pre-order. In anticipation, Deap Lips are also sharing their debut single, “Hope Hell High”, which prominently features a line that goes “It’s a motherfucker, blam blam blam blam blam.” Hear it below.

Deap Lips follows the release of The Flaming Lips’ new live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. As Wayne Coyne & co. revealed on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, the psych rockers are planning to release a new album next year.

Revisit that conversation with Kyle Meredith, which also includes a segment about their Deap Vally collab.

Deap Lips Artwork:

Deap Lips Tracklist:

01. Home Thru Hell

02. One Thousand Sisters with Aluminum Foil Calculators

03. Shit Talkin’

04. Hope Hell High

05. Motherfuckers Got to Go

06. Love is a Mind Control

07. Wandering Witches

08. The Pusher

09. Not a Natural Man

10. There is Know Right There is Know Wrong