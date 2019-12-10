The Mountain Goats map out 2020 US tour dates

The Mountain Goats, photo by Philip Cosores

Earlier this year, The Mountain Goats released their 17th (!) studio album, In League with Dragons. The indie folk rockers will continue to support the effort with a new batch of 2020 US tour dates.

Scheduled for the months of April and May, the 15-date outing features stops in Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Austin, Milwaukee, and Detroit. The trek also includes back-to-back concerts in the cities of Santa Fe and Denver.



Check out the full tour itinerary below. The two Denver shows are already available for purchase, while tickets to the remaining concerts go on sale this Friday, December 13th. You can get tickets to all of Mountain Goats’ upcoming concerts here.

Over the summer, The Mountain Goats promoted their “dragon noir” album with a performance on The Late Show, where they were joined onstage by host Stephen Colbert himself. Replay that clip below the dates.

The Mountain Goats 2020 Tour Dates:

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/01 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/06 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Sports Bar & Grill

05/13 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston SPACE

05/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Frontman John Darnielle also recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig, and you can listen to that chat below.

