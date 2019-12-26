The National give digital release to Juicy Sonic Magic live album: Stream

The National, photo by Ben Kaye

The National have released their latest live album, Juicy Sonic Magic, digitally online. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Recording took place in the fall of 2018 over two sold-out nights at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, marking the conclusion of the band’s touring behind their excellent 2017 studio LP Sleep Well Beast. The 45-track effort was initially released last month as a special triple-cassette boxset for Record Store Day: Black Friday. Now, 4AD has brought the full thing to online streaming platforms.



Erik Flannigan produced and engineered the live album, utilizing The Mike Millard Method. More specifically, Flannigan utilized the same analog equipment used by concert taper “folk hero” Millard to record shows in the ’70s and ’80s. Juicy Sonic Magic comes accompanied by a short documentary from director David DuBois that digs deeper into the Millard Method and what early taping was like.

(Read: Ranking Every Album by The National from Worst to Best)

In an interview with Relix, The National frontman Matt Berninger spoke about Millard’s style, and how “there’s something about Mike’s recordings that just really feel like you’re in the sync of it a little bit more.”

He continued,

“It feels like the the room is right up to your neck, you’re kind of soaking a little deeper inside the space. It sounds like you’re in something, either in an arena or an amphitheater or a club. Some things just have a sense to them, and it’s probably audio and it’s hard to define what it is. Even the tapes themselves, the cassettes, in his handwriting, has a sense to it, has some sort of more cosmic presence. The detail he took to do all that stuff creates a greater whole than just the one or the two.”

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2019)

Stream The National’s Juicy Sonic Magic and watch the aforementioned documentary below. Also keep an eye out for the band member’s side projects, like Bryce Dessner’s soundtrack for the biographical drama The Two Popes, and Berninger’s forthcoming solo debut, Serpentine Prison. The band also has multiple upcoming 2020 tour dates, including a big Homecoming show in Cincinnati with Patti Smith, Sylvan Esso, and more. Grab all those tickets here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Juicy Sonic Magic Artwork:

Juicy Sonic Magic Tracklist:

NIGHT 1 – Sept. 24th 2018

01. Nobody Else Will Be There

02. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

03. Walk It Back

04. Guilty Party

05. Don’t Swallow the Cap

06. Bloodbuzz Ohio

07. I Need My Girl

08. Green Gloves

09. Brainy

10. Slow Show

11. All the Wine

12. I’ll Still Destroy You

13. Dark Side of the Gym

14. Day I Die

15. Carin at the Liquor Store

16. Graceless

17. Rylan

18. Fake Empire

ENCORE

19. Light Years

20. Mr. November

21. Terrible Love

22. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

NIGHT 2 – Sept. 25th 2018

01. Light Years

02. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

03. Walk It Back

04. Guilty Party

05. I Should Live in Salt

06. Don’t Swallow the Cap

07. Afraid of Everyone

08. I Need My Girl

09. This Is the Last Time

10. Wasp Nest

11. Born to Beg

12. Sorrow

13. Apartment Story

14. Pink Rabbits

15. England

16. Day I Die

17. Rylan

18. Fake Empire

19. About Today

ENCORE

20. Lemonworld

21. Mr. November

22. Terrible Love

23. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks