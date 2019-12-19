The Opus - The Clash’s Transmissions Broadcast Beyond All Borders

The Opus has one more lesson about The Clash.

The same curiosity that drove the English rockers to discover new genres of music also drove them to understand and empathize with the struggles going on far from their homes. That call for political action, of course, is all over London Calling — right down to its title.

Yet the reason why generation after generation continues to answer their call stems from the songwriting itself. These aren’t just any ol’ political anthems; they’re catchy rock songs, the likes of which have crossed borders and cultures for decades.

In the third and final episode of our London Calling series, host Andy Bothwell attempts to explain these cross-cultural transmissions. Once more, he’s aided by a rotating panel of guests, specifically Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman, AJJ’s Sean Bonette and Ben Gallaty, Worriers’ Lauren Denitzio, Let Fury Have the Hour author Antonio D’Ambrosio, journalist Robert Evans, and filmmaker Joseph Patel.

Learn more about the “Revolution Rock” above. You can also revisit past episodes here.

