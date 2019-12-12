The Opus - The Clash Never Failed Their Influences

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Purchase The Clash’s London Calling Scrapbook | Stream via Apple Music | Spotify | Amazon

The Opus can’t fail with The Clash.

The diversity of influences on London Calling go way beyond reggae and dub. In fact, they go deeper than the music itself. This is an album that gets its hands dirty by digging right into the culture that wound up influencing the four English rockers.

Is this cultural appropriation? If not, how did they manage to pull it off? And what can musicians today learn from their approach to making music? The Opus attempts to answer these questions as it continues to unpack the iconic double album.

(Read: 40 Reasons We Still Love The Clash’s London Calling)

In the second episode of our London Calling series, host Andy Bothwell is joined by Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Texas country legend Joe Ely, Houston rapper Fat Tony, South Florida Genreless musician Yeek, British LGBTQ activist and Big Joanie drummer Cardine Taylor-Stone, Head of Design for MOMA PS1 Vance Wallenstein, and filmmaker Joseph Patel.

What are you waiting for? Join ’em aboard this train in vain above. You can also revisit episode one here.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of London Calling, revisit a selection of The Clash’s best tracks via all major streaming services, and enter to win both the 40th anniversary London Calling Scrapbook and Super Bundle.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser