The Roots return with new song “Feel It (You Got It)” feat. Tish Hyman: Stream

The Roots

Back in the fall, Questlove debuted a new song from The Roots during a DJ set at his alma mater, The Philadelphia High School for Creative & Performing Arts. Months later, the full studio version of “Feel It (You Got It)” has finally come online.

Featuring singer/rapper Tish Hyman, “Feel It (You Got It)” was created for Citizen Bank’s Made Ready campaign. It also happens to be The Roots’ first new track since they recorded “It Ain’t Fair” with Bilal for Kathryn Bigelow’s film Detroit in 2017. Their last full-length came in 2014 with …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin, though they’re reportedly working on a follow-up between Tonight Show tapings.



Until we get more word on that, we have “Feel It (You Got It)”, striding in with an easy lean thanks to an assertive keyboard melody and subtle brass. Take a listen below, followed by Questlove’s Instagram post announcing the track.

In addition to the new Roots LP, Questlove is working on his directorial debut, a documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival called Black Woodstock.