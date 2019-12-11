The Used announce 2020 US tour, share new song “Blow Me” featuring Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler: Stream

Emo-punk mainstays The Used will be hitting some relatively intimate venues for a string of US tour dates beginning in late January. The band also recently offered up a new song, the bluntly titled “Blow Me”, which features Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler. The track arrives ahead of The Used’s eighth studio album, due out sometime in 2020.

“They played me some songs and, no bullshit, I got that feeling I felt when I first heard ‘Box Full’ on that comp 17 years ago,” Butler remarked in a press release. “For any and all The Used fans — they’re back again. In a big f**king way.”



The new album is being produced by John Feldmann, who engineered the band’s iconic 2002 self-titled debut and produced many of their subsequent records. Feldmann’s label, Big Noise, will be releasing the new LP.

“I couldn’t be more honored or grateful to have one of my favorite bands of all time at my record label,” Feldmann said in a press release. “They are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years and we are making a career-defining album at the minute. They are one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen and Bert is quite possibly the best singer I’ve ever worked with. This has been a dream of mine since I met them in 2001.”

(Buy: Tickets to The Used’s Upcoming Shows)

The tour begins on January 21st at Belly Up in Solana Beach, California, and wraps up in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Crescent Ballroom, taking the band to some of the most intimate venues and theaters they’ve played in years. Dragged Under will support the trek.

See the full list of tour dates and watch the lyric video for “Blow Me” below. You can sign up for the ticket pre-sale via The Used’s website. General ticket sales start December 13th at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also purchase tickets here.

The Used 2020 US Tour Dates with Dragged Under:

01/21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

01/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

01/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

01/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

01/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

02/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

02/04 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

02/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/11 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

02/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

02/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom