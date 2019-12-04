The Who extend “Moving On! Tour” with 2020 US dates

The Who have announced new 2020 US dates for their “Moving On! Tour”.
The springtime trek includes shows in the Cincinnati area and Hollywood, Florida in April, as well as shows in Houston, Dallas, and Denver, which were previously postponed due to illness. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have also booked a six-night stint at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for early May.
(Read: Ranking: Every Album by The Who from Worst to Best)
The “Moving On! Tour” sees the legendary rockers accompanied by local symphony orchestras across the country. It coincides with WHO, the band’s first full-length in 13 years, due out Friday, December 6th.
Tickets for these new concerts also go on sale Friday 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Afterward, tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows will be available here.
The Who 2020 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
03/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
03/21 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena
03/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds First Direct Arena
03/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
04/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
04/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
04/06 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
04/08 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
04/23 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Revisit WHO single “All This Music Must Fade”: