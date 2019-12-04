The Who extend “Moving On! Tour” with 2020 US dates

The Who, photo by Philip Cosores

The Who have announced new 2020 US dates for their “Moving On! Tour”.

The springtime trek includes shows in the Cincinnati area and Hollywood, Florida in April, as well as shows in Houston, Dallas, and Denver, which were previously postponed due to illness. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have also booked a six-night stint at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for early May.



The “Moving On! Tour” sees the legendary rockers accompanied by local symphony orchestras across the country. It coincides with WHO, the band’s first full-length in 13 years, due out Friday, December 6th.

Tickets for these new concerts also go on sale Friday 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Afterward, tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows will be available here.

The Who 2020 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

03/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

03/21 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro Arena

03/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds First Direct Arena

03/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

04/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

04/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

04/06 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

04/08 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

04/23 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Revisit WHO single “All This Music Must Fade”: