The Who, photo by Philip Cosores

The Who have returned with their first new album in 13 years, WHO. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Bandmates Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend recorded their latest effort this past spring and summer, jumping between London and Los Angeles. Joined in the studio by their current drummer Zak Starkey and bassist Pino Palladino, additional contributors include Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker, and Gordon Giltrap. Production duties were split between Townshend, D. Sardy, and Dave Eringa.



In anticipation, the legendary rockers unrolled a few singles, including “Ball & Chain” and “All This Music Must Fade”. The songs find the group almost eerily ageless and of another time, maybe intentionally so. In a press release, Townshend said he’d writtne the third single “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise” “in a mid-’70s style.”

The full album arrives today via Interscope. Order your own copy of the new LP through the band’s online store. The rockers just extended their “Moving On! Tour” into 2020, get those tickets here.

(Read: Ranking: Every Album by The Who from Worst to Best)

As the band is paving the way with new music, they’re past work is still being celebrated as well. The musicalTommy based on the group’s 1969 concept record of the same name is returning to broadway for the 2021 season.

For now, check out WHO in its entirety below.

WHO Artwork:

WHO Tracklist:

01. All This Music Must Fade

02. Ball & Chain

03. I Don’t Wanna Get Wise

04. Detour

05. Beads on One String

06. Hero Ground Zero

07. Street Song

08. I’ll Be Back

09. Break The News

10. Rockin’ in Rage

11. She Rocked My World