Third Eye Blind announces 2020 US tour dates with Saves the Day

Third Eye Blind and Saves the Day, photos by Danny Nolan and Tom Stone

Third Eye Blind have announced a US tour for March 2020. Opening each night will be Saves the Day. Find the full list of tour dates below.

The tour, dubbed “Screamer Tour Part 2”, kicks off on March 11th in Seattle, Washington and concludes on March 30th in Washington, DC. Third Eye Blind have decided to offset the carbon footprint of the tour by donating a portion of each ticket sold to a US-based carbon offset project managed by ClimeCo.



Third Eye Blind are, as the tour’s title suggests, playing in support of Screamer, their new album and follow-up to 2015’s Dopamine. It features a bunch of heavy-hitter cameos, including Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells on the title-track. It looks like they have no plans to slow down either. On a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, frontman Stephan Jenkins said he believes Third Eye Blind is “one of the last great rock bands” in the modern age.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

As for Saves the Day, they will be touring in support of 9, their 2018 record and first album in five years, which featured the single “Kerouac & Cassady”. Here’s hoping they have a better experience going on tour with Third Eye Blind than Jimmy Eat World did on their recent co-headlining trek. Once it wrapped, JEW drummer Zach Lind took to Twitter to clear his conscious by calling Jenkins “a fucking creepy douchebag.”

Tickets go on sale December 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Grab tickets to all of Third Eye Blind’s upcoming concerts here, and grab tickets to Saves the Day’s future shows here.

Third Eye Blind 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/27 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

12/28 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

12/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox +

03/12 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater +

03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater +

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +

03/16 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +

03/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +

03/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom+

03/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +

03/21 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +

03/22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre +

03/23 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre +

03/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +

03/28 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall +

03/30 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

07/24 — Shakopee, MN @ Canterbury Park

+ = w/ Saves the Day

