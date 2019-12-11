Celebrate This Must Be the Gig’s 80th episode by winning Fluance speaker and StubHub gift card

Fluance's 360 Degree Speaker and StubHub

This Must Be the Gig is a Consequence Podcast Network series that explores how a variety of artists fell in love with performing. Featuring interviews with the likes of David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Liam Gallagher, Mike Patton, musicians are just the beginning; the podcast has featured actors like Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and John Wick’s Lance Reddick, as well as festival founders, podcasters such as the No Such Thing as a Fish crew, and in-depth reporting from music festivals around the world.

With this week's release of a live conversation with Open Mike Eagle from StubHub's flagship event space in New York City, TMBTG is celebrating its 80th episode!



