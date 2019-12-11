Open Mike Eagle on the Meritocracy of Rap

Open Mike Eagle, This Must Be the Gig

This week we bring you a live recording of our latest event from the StubHub NYC location at 39th & Broadway. Host Lior Phillips is joined by indie rapper Open Mike Eagle. In addition to his hip-hop career, the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based artist also hosts podcasts, co-hosts the Comedy Central series The New Negroes, and even recently stepped into a professional wrestling ring.

Along chatting about his time between the turnbuckles, Lior and Mike discuss his latest LP, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, and the meritocracy of the rap world. Other topics include seeing Common as a teenager, rapping in the back of a KFC, the upcoming return of his Secret Skin podcast, and so much more.

