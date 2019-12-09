Consequence of Sound Radio





This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re continuing to celebrate the best of entertainment from 2019, along with debuting a brand new episode of This Must Be the Gig and an exclusive playlist from Joseph.

Things start on Monday, December 9th with a new edition of Inspired By. Airing at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, News Editor/Music Programmer Ben Kaye will take us through the music from 2019 that will inspire the years to come as he samples the best songs of the year. Read our whole list for a preview, and expect tracks from Billie Eilish, Sharon Van Etten, Lizzo, Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Solange, Denzel Curry, and others.

Wednesday, December 11th brings a double dose of exciting new content. First up, at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT we hand the CoS Radio reins over to indie folk band Joseph. Celebrating their new single “NYE” (the Origins of which the band will detail in an exclusive feature that same day) off their new album, Good Luck, Kid, the trio put together an exclusive playlist all about “newness.” They’ll spin cuts from the likes of Death Cab for Cutie, Zombies, Brittany Murphy, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Houndmouth, Perfume Genius, and more.

Then at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman returns with a new episode of Relevant Content. He’s joined this week by senior writers Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington to discuss the best films and TV series of 2019.

This Must Be the Gig is back on Thursday, December 12th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, with host Lior Phillips chatting with Pete Yorn about his new album, Caretakers. He also shares stories about touring as a father, working with Scarlett Johansson, and why his daughter love’s Smash Mouth.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of This Must Be the Gig, Late Shift, and Relevant Content throughout the week. Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of December 9th-15th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2019)

Monday, December 9th:

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Music of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Top Songs of 2019 — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James and Teddy Abrams – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – POND – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 10th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By — The Top Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, December 11th:

Guest Playlist — Joseph’s “Newness” Playlist and “NYE” — 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Film and TV of 2019 – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 12th:

This Must Be the Gig – Pete Yorn – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Top Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Little May – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, December 13th:

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Guest Playlist — Joseph’s “Newness” Playlist and “NYE” Rebroadcast — 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, December 14th:

Late Shift 2 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Film and TV of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, December 15th:

Late Shift 1 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Film and TV of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Top Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT