Thomas Rhett announces 2020 US tour

Thomas Rhett's "The Center Point Road Tour"

Country music singer Thomas Rhett has announced “The Center Point Road Tour” featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.

The 26-date amphitheater tour takes place between May and August 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.



See Rhett’s full tour schedule below. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA in April 2020. You can find tickets to all of Rhett’s upcoming tour dates here.

Thomas Rhett 2020 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

05/29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/06 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/11 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/13-14 – Hunter, NY @ Trailblazer Festival

06/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

06/27 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA

07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

07/24 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheater

07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

08/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

08/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

08/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live