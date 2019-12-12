Thomas Rhett announces 2020 US tour

Country music singer Thomas Rhett has announced “The Center Point Road Tour” featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy.
The 26-date amphitheater tour takes place between May and August 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 24th as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.
See Rhett’s full tour schedule below. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA in April 2020. You can find tickets to all of Rhett’s upcoming tour dates here.
Thomas Rhett 2020 Tour Dates:
04/24 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
05/29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
05/30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/06 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/11 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
06/13-14 – Hunter, NY @ Trailblazer Festival
06/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
06/27 – Oshkosh, WI @ Country USA
07/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
07/24 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheater
07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/21 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
08/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
08/23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
08/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live