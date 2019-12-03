Thundercat plots 2020 North American tour

Thundercat, photo by Philip Cosores

Thundercat is about to hit the road for his longest headlining tour ever. The bass virtuoso has announced today a massive Spring 2020 outing that will take him all across North America.

The 26-date tour launches at the end of February and runs well into early April. Along with his hometown of Los Angeles, Thundercat is expected to visit Vancouver, Portland, Phoenix, Denver, and Minneapolis. The musician will also play Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.



Thundercat’s last full-length, Drunk, dropped in 2017, though he contributed extensively to Flying Lotus’ Flamagra from earlier this year.

Find Thundercat’s full itinerary below, followed by a wild teaser trailer for the trek. Tickets to the 2020 tour go on sale this Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. local time, and they’ll be available to purchase here.

Thundercat 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Intersect Las Vegas

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/29 – Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

03/03 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

03/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/28 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

03/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues