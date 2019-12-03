Thundercat plots 2020 North American tour

Thundercat is about to hit the road for his longest headlining tour ever. The bass virtuoso has announced today a massive Spring 2020 outing that will take him all across North America.
The 26-date tour launches at the end of February and runs well into early April. Along with his hometown of Los Angeles, Thundercat is expected to visit Vancouver, Portland, Phoenix, Denver, and Minneapolis. The musician will also play Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.
Thundercat’s last full-length, Drunk, dropped in 2017, though he contributed extensively to Flying Lotus’ Flamagra from earlier this year.
Find Thundercat’s full itinerary below, followed by a wild teaser trailer for the trek. Tickets to the 2020 tour go on sale this Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. local time, and they’ll be available to purchase here.
Thundercat 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Intersect Las Vegas
02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/29 – Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival
03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
03/03 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre
03/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
03/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
03/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
03/13 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/28 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
03/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues