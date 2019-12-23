Thy Art Is Murder announce 2020 North American tour with Fit for an Autopsy

Thy Art Is Murder, photo by Jake Owens

Australian deathcore mavens Thy Art Is Murder have announced a 2020 North American headlining tour. Adding to the brutality will be support acts Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, and Aversions Crown.

The tour will set off March 12th in Philadelphia, and run through an April 15th date in Worcester, Massachusetts. Iceland’s Une Misére and New York’s Extinction A.D. will also appear on select dates of the trek.



Thy Art Is Murder are touring behind their latest album, Human Target, released this past July. Fit for an Autopsy (The Sea of Tragic Beasts) and Enterprise Earth (Luciferous) also unleashed new LPs this year.

(Buy: Tickets to Thy Art Is Murder’s Upcoming Shows)

General admission tickets for the shows are on sale now via Thy Art Is Murder’s website and here.

Thy Art Is Murder, Fit for An Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, and Aversions Crown 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA (no Enterprise Earth) *

03/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage (no Enterprise Earth)

03/14 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (no Enterprise Earth) *

03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend (no Enterprise Earth) *

03/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ The Kelsey Theater *

03/18 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

03/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

03/20 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

03/21 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N Grill *

03/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

03/25 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red *

03/26 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage *

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

03/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

03/30 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

03/31 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater *

04/01 – Vancouver, BritishC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

04/03 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

04/04 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub *

04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Greek Station

04/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room #

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club #

04/11 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall #

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House #

04/13 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount #

04/14 – New York, NY @The Gramercy Theatre #

04/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

* = w/ Une Misére

# = w/ Extinction A.D.