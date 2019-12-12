Tiny Moving Parts announce 2020 tour dates

Tiny Moving Parts, photo by Nick Karp

In September, pop punk trio Tiny Moving Parts released breathe, their fifth studio album and first with Hopeless Records. Now, in support of their latest effort, the Minnesota rockers have announced a 48-date headlining world tour.

The tour kicks off in Australia in January, after which Tiny Moving Parts will spend February in Asia before returning home to the States in March and April. The Tasmanian band Squid Fishing will open in Australia, while the US leg will be supported by Belmont, Capstan, and Jetty Bones.



Proceeds from this tour will go to the non-profits Peace Over Violence, RAINN, and the Joyful Heart Foundation. The band made that pledge after an anonymous Twitter user accused frontman Dylan Mattheisen of a 2013 sexual assault. Mattheisen has since apologized.

Tickets for the Australian and Asian tours are available now on the band’s website, while the US shows will go on sale this Friday, December 13th. Afterwards, keep an eye out for deals here.

Tiny Moving Parts 2020 Tour Dates:

01/24 — Newcastle, AU @ Hamilton Station Hotel *

01/25 — Sydney, AU @ Lansdowne Hotel *

01/26 — Sydney, AU @ The Metro Lair *

01/27 — Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar *

01/29 — Perth, AU @ Lucy’s Love Shack

01/31 — Adelaide, AU @ Crown & Anchor *

02/01 — Melbourne, AU @ Wrangler Studios *

02/02 — Melbourne, AU @ The Evelyn Hotel *

02/07 — Singapore, SG @ Paya Lebar

02/08 — Hanoi, VN @ Hanoi Rock City

02/09 — Manila, PH @ SM Skydome

02/11 — Taipei, TW @ Pipe Cafe

02/12 — Bangkok, TH @ De Commune

02/14 — Shenzhen, CN @ B10 Livehouse

02/15 — Guangzhou, CN @ SD Livehouse

02/16 — Wuhan, CN @ Vox

02/18 — Beijing, CN @ Yue Space

02/19 — Shanghai, SG @ Yuyintang Park

02/21 — Osaka, JP @ Socore Factory

02/22 — Nagoya, JP @ 3STAR

02/23 — Tokyo, JP @ ERA

03/11 — Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade #

03/12 — Ames, IA @ The Maintenance Shop #

03/13 — Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s ^

03/14 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig #

03/15 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival #

03/17 — Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall #

03/18 — Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club #

03/19 — Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar + Music Hall #

03/20 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium – Upstairs ^

03/21 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents #

03/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

03/24 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

03/25 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

03/26 — Athens, GA @ The 40 Watt #

03/27 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall #

03/28 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables #

03/29 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

03/31 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ^

04/01 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

04/03 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

04/04 — Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction #

04/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver #

04/06 — Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #

04/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse ^

04/09 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

04/10 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

04/11 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

* = w/ Squid Fishing

# = w/ Belmont, Capstan, and Jetty Bones

^ = w/ Capstan and Jetty Bones