Tom Petty’s widow and daughters settle dispute over estate rights

Tom Petty, photo by Philip Cosores

A heated family lawsuit over Tom Petty’s estate has finally been settled.

Following Petty’s death in 2017, his widow Dana York Petty was put in charge of his trust. However, in a battle for the rights to the music icon’s catalog and estate, earlier this year Dana was the target of a $5 million dollar suit filed by Annakim Violette and Adria Petty, the rocker’s two daughters from a previous marriage. Now, the parties have “resolved their differences and dismissed all litigation matters.”



“Each of them sincerely regrets that in their intense grief over Tom’s tragic death, actions were taken that were hurtful to one another,” per an official statement.

(Read: Reliving My Greatest Hits with Tom Petty)

Now working in collaboration, Petty’s widow and daughters have announced the formation of the Tom Petty Legacy, LLC, which is said to be “committed to honoring Tom’s voice, music, integrity and his charitable spirit.”

Under this agreement, the family members will have “equal standing” with regards to Petty’s legacy and estate, and they vow to “work together on all future endeavors.” Tom Petty Legacy, LLC will receive additional guidance and advisement from a team from Red Light Management.

As Rolling Stone points out, the family conflict impacted the release of An American Treasure, a posthumous box set filled with previously unreleased recordings. The in-fighting also reportedly led to the canceled plans for a 25th anniversary edition of the 1994 Petty album Wildflowers.