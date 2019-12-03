Tool’s Danny Carey performs with Pigface and Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe: Watch

Danny Carey, photo by Melinda Oswandel / Randy Blythe, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

The industrial supergroup Pigface recently completed a North American tour, featuring an all-star lineup that included founding member Martin Atkins and Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe, among others. The last few shows were extra special, though, as Tool drummer Danny Carey joined the band for their gigs in Minneapolis and Chicago.

With Tool wrapping up the fall leg of their North American tour on November 25th, Carey was able to join up with Pigface at the collective’s November 29th gig in Minneapolis. He then stuck around for two tour-closing Chicago shows this past Saturday (November 30th). The Chicago performances also saw Pigface joined by special guest Chris Connelly of Ministry, among others.



Blythe, meanwhile, was originally scheduled to perform at the first five shows of the tour only, but then signed on for the entire run.

(Live Review: Tool Bring Fear Inoculum to Brooklyn)

In the video footage below, the full Minneapolis concert at The Cabooze shows Carey performing alongside Blythe, Atkins, and more. Additionally, Carey can be seen performing “Tapeworm” with Blythe and “Weightless” with Connelly in footage from the Chicago gigs at Thalia Hall.

The fall jaunt marked Pigface’s first tour in 14 years. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the touring lineup featured Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers), En Esch (KMFDM), Lesley Rankine (Silverfish), Charles Levi (My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult), and others.

Tool will resume their North American tour in January. Pick up tickets here.