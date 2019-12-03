Torres soaks up a “Gracious Day” in new song: Stream

Torres, photo by Michael Lavine

Torres is back with another new song called “Gracious Day”. The acoustic track is the latest single she’s shared from Silver Tongue, her upcoming album and Merge debut. Give it a listen below.

Silver Tongue comes out January 31st and is Torres’ follow-up to her 2017 album Three Futures. In a press release, she described the album as chronicling the feeling of “falling in love”. Torres gave us a taste of that with lead single “Good Scare”, but this new song gives us the whole dang meal.



“Gracious Day” is an intimate acoustic love song that sees Torres bearing her worries and stating her wants. Over an acoustic guitar and spacious reverb, she admits her love for a partner with a clever turn of phrase. “I don’t want you going home anymore,” she sings. “I want you coming home.” It’s moving and gentle, and guided by Torres’ ever-moving vocal rasp. Give it a listen below.

Torres is celebrating this new song by sharing a string of 2020 US tour dates. This new stretch sees her perform in several Midwestern and Southern states, including stops in Cleveland, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, and Atlanta. Find her full list of updated tour dates below. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Torres 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room (record release show)

03/03 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/04 — Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

03/05 — London, UK @ Oslo

03/06 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

03/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

03/09 — Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

03/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/11 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

03/12 — Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

03/13 — Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

03/14 — Torino, IT @ Circolo della Musica

03/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up du Label

03/26-29 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/31 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

04/09 — Austin, TX @ 3Ten

04/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Santos

04/13 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/21 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl