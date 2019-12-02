Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tease Watchmen Vol. 3 with “The Way It Used to Be”: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring HBO's Watchmen

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have teased the third volume of their for HBO’s Watchmen with a new track called “The Way It Used to Be”. Stream it below.

As previously announced, the duo are sharing their Watchmen soundtrack in three installments. Earlier this month, we got to hear Vol. 1, which sounds like 15 songs prowling through high-concept electronica. A few days ago, they shared Vol. 2, a collection of 13 tracks that continued that trend. So far, it’s been a worthwhile listen, and one that proves Reznor and Ross can do no harm when it comes to scores.



“The Way It Used to Be” sounds different from everything we’ve heard so far. It’s a slow, charming ballad that sees a melancholic pianist and his big band welcome a nostalgic female singer. Think Billie Holiday or Judy Garland. It’s a shoe-in for neo-noir or vintage romanticism, and could easily be snuck into a Fallout 4 scene on the radio. Give it a listen below to see for yourself.

(Read: Top 25 Film Scores of the 2010s)

Vol. 3 comes out December 16th. Given the Watchmen OST spans 39 tracks total, we’re left to assume it will be comprised of 11 songs, one of which will be this one. Place a pre-order for Vol. 3, and pick up the first two volumes, over at NIN’s website. Go ahead and check out the band’s recently announced upcoming deluxe reissue of their 2005 LP, With Teeth, while you’re there, too.