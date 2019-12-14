Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross reveal new film score for Waves: Stream

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Amidst the release of the three volume Watchmen soundtrack, another soundtrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross has been unveiled. The Nine Inch Nails duo recently scored Waves, the new drama from Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night). Following the film’s theatrical premiere last month, Reznor and Ross’ 14-song, hour-plus score has finally made its way to digital streaming services. Take a listen below.

Nine Inch Nails’ website says the score for Waves finds Reznor and Ross “at their most abstract, deconstructed, and beautiful.” That’s saying a lot considering the brilliance of the duo’s other recent film and TV compositions, including Bird Box and the aforementioned Watchmen soundtrack.



Speaking of which, the third and final installment of Reznor and Ross’ Watchmen OST will be released on December 16th. Per Birth.Movies.Death., it’s presented as a new album called The Manhattan Project from “The Nine Inch Nails”, a fictional version of the band existing within the universe of Watchmen.

Even more exciting, Reznor and Ross have shared five bonus tracks left over from the Vol. 3 release. “The simple truth of the matter is vinyl has a long lead time to manufacture and we weren’t completely finished scoring the later episodes when the deadline came (and… [Watchmen creator] Damon [Lindelof] kept throwing things at us last minute!),” Reznor explains.

Among the bonus tracks is the duo’s cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?”. Fans who purchased Vol. 3 can download the five-track collection here.