Trent Reznor describes experience scoring Netflix’s Bird Box “a fucking waste of time”

When he’s not leading Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor is composing film scores for some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Reznor has had numerous successes (an Oscar for 2010’s The Social Network, a Grammy for 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), however, not every project has landed the way he’d envisioned.

In a new interview with Revolver, Reznor revealed he felt his score for Netflix’s 2019 horror flick Bird Box, was a “fucking waste of time.” The in-depth chat also includes details regarding plans for a new NIN album and tour.



As is the case with all of his film scores, Reznor worked on Bird Box with fellow NIN member Atticus Ross. However, he felt others involved in the project were simply not up to the task. “When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in,” Reznor commented. “And you’re stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That’s kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film.”

He continued,

“And the final icing on the shit cake was we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn’t hear it anyway. So it was like, that was a … [Laughs] That was a fucking waste of time. Then we thought, no one’s going to see this fucking movie. And, of course, it’s the hugest movie ever in Netflix.”

On the topic of forthcoming NIN music, Reznor said that “the spirit of collaboration” from his film scoring projects would play a part in whatever the band releases next. “We’ve got a list of people we like. And we thought, kind of playing on the newfound spirit of collaboration that scoring has forced us into, seeing what happens when we mix our DNA with some other people, with a no pressure environment,” Reznor told Revolver.

“Let’s see what happens,” he added, “if something good happens, then maybe the world can hear it. But if it doesn’t, we put it in the pile with the others.”

The new album would follow 2013’s Hesitation Marks, as well as the band’s recent trilogy of EPs, Not the Actual Events, Add Violence, and Bad Witch.

Next year may also see NIN return to the road: “We’re talking about doing some shows next year, maybe,” remarked Reznor, noting that the live comeback will “probably” happen in “the last half of the year.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reznor also noted how he and Ross are no longer attached to the Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window. According to the 54-year-old frontman, he and Ross chose to “bow out” from the project after it underwent a number of reshoots earlier in the year. “There’s no animosity on our end. It’s frustrating when you did that much work and it’s gone. And we were proud — and they were proud — of the movie that it was.”

Check out the entire interview on Revolver. Below, stream Reznor and Ross’ final installment in the Watchmen soundtrack trilogy, released just the other week.