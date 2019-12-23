Universal is trying to fix Cats by sending new visual effects to theaters

Cats (Universal)

From savage critic reviews to a lackluster return at the box office, Cats is the latest film to flop badly. As such, Universal is scrambling to save Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical by sending theaters a new version of the movie with updated visual effects — even after the film opened nationwide.

Over the weekend word spread that Universal was contacting movie theaters asking them to look out for a new copy of Cats hitting their mailbox. Twitter user Mike Blacklist broke the news by sharing a screenshot of Universal’s message to theaters.



“Theaters have been notified that updated versions of the movie are in transit,” tweeted Blacklist. “So they’re probably waiting for you to watch it again and revise your review.”

“Please share the following with your theater operations staff and managers,” Universal’s message reads. “DCDC and Deluxe-Technicolor will be sending updated FTR-20 SMPTE DCPs of Cats which include some improved visual effects. The runtime is unchanged.” Universal’s memo was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which called the studio’s move “unheard of for a finished title already in release.”

Maybe Hooper wasn’t exaggerating when he told Variety at the film’s premiere that he finalized the movie “at 8 a.m. yesterday after 36 hours in a row.” Why else would Universal be urgently sending a new copy of the movie out to theaters? More importantly, what constitutes “some improved visual effects” exactly? Maybe Hooper missed a few key details, or didn’t get to finish a scene as he envisioned it, or left a temporary edit in place hoping to swap it out for a better one later.

No matter what the updated effects are, Cats clearly should have taken its time before being released. Better yet, it should have taken its time before releasing either of its unsettling trailers either.