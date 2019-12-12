Vampire Weekend perform “Christmas Time Is Here”, “Harmony Hall” with kids’ choir on Corden: Watch

Vampire Weekend, photo by Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Vampire Weekend brought some holiday tidings to the Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night. Accompanied by a six-piece children’s choir, the indie rock greats performed a bit of “Christmas Time Is Here” before going into “Harmony Hall”.

When you think about it, the mash-up makes decent enough sense: “Christmas Time Is Here” is a Charlie Brown classic, while “Harmony Hall” is one of the year’s best songs. What better gift than bringing two such beloved tunes together — with a bunch of adorably harmonizing kids, no less? To be fair, there’s something a bit unnerving about children singing, “I don’t wanna live like this/ But I don’t wanna die” in a song about the world’s massive existential dread. But dang it if they aren’t the sweetest in those matching Father of the Bride sweaters. Watch the replay below.



(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2019)

One of the decade’s defining live bands, Vampire Weekend will enter the New Year in Australia, but North American fans can catch them (sans kids’ choir) when they return for a large tour next summer. They’re also set to appear at Lollapalooza’s South American festivals in Brasil, Argentina, and Chile, as well as Florida’s Okeechobee. Tickets to all their upcoming shows are available here.