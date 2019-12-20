Billie Eilish sings the hits, covers The Beatles, plays with her pet spider on Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Billie Eilish and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

Billie Eilish is the latest artist to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke music series. For her 17-minute segment, the pop prodigy busted out the hits, as well as took a literal trip down memory lane by visiting her childhood home.

Eilish, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, performed singles like “bad guy” and “Ocean Eyes”. Reflecting on the latter track’s career-changing impact, Eilish told Corden, “This song gave me my life.” The Grammy-nominated singer also did a cover of The Beatles track “I Will” on ukulele.



Eilish and Corden then drove to the teen’s nearby house. While there, Eilish introduced Corden to her pet spider, discussed working with brother/producer Finneas, and reminisced about the time she met Justin Bieber at Coachella (the two would later collaborate on a “bad guy” remix).

“He just stood five feet away from me and perfectly still. He had the face mask and all I could see were his eyes. I lost my brain,” recalled our 2018 Rookie of the Year. As something of a tribute to her pop role model, she also slipped in Ludacris’ verse from “Baby”, the rapper’s joint track with Bieber.

Watch Eilish’s entire Carpool Karaoke segment below.

Eilish recently did a duet with Alicia Keys and just might be working together with BTS. Eilish also recently made her directorial debut for the video for “Xanny”. Eilish will continue supporting her acclaimed album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with 2020 tour dates. Grab your concert tickets here.