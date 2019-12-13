Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Ezra Koenig, Dev Hynes, and Carly Rae Jepsen perform at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show: Watch

The evening featured all-star collaborations and the debut of new music

by
on December 13, 2019, 10:33am
0 comments
ezra hynes isbell caryl ally coalition video footage
Jason Isbell, Ezra Koenig, and Dev Hynes, photo by @pawprints77

On Thursday, Jack Antonoff held his annual benefit show for LGBTQ-focused charity The Ally Coalition, and it featured a handful of memorable all-star collaborations. Among those who took the stage at New York’s Town Hall: Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, pop phenom Carly Rae Jepsen, Blood Orange genius Dev Hynes, and country star Jason Isbell.

Koenig, Hynes, and Isbell all formed a makeshift band to perform “Married in a Gold Rush”, a track off Vampire Weekend’s year-end-list-worthy Father of the Bride. Koenig also did 2008 throwback hit “A-Punk with assistance from the night’s host, Antonoff.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2019)

Antonoff continued to make unexpected appearances throughout the evening, popping up to back Jepsen as she debuted a previously unheard song. Jepsen also delivered “Want You in My Room”, from her acclaimed Dedicated, and “Shadow”, a joint track she did with Antonof’s Bleachers band.

Check out various footage and pics from the evening below. Recently, Hynes announced a new round of 2020 tour dates, and you can grab tickets here.

Previous Story
R.I.P. Danny Aiello, Do the Right Thing actor dies at 86
Next Story
Moses Sumney shares new song “Polly”: Stream
No comments