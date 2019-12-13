Ezra Koenig, Dev Hynes, and Carly Rae Jepsen perform at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show: Watch

Jason Isbell, Ezra Koenig, and Dev Hynes, photo by @pawprints77

On Thursday, Jack Antonoff held his annual benefit show for LGBTQ-focused charity The Ally Coalition, and it featured a handful of memorable all-star collaborations. Among those who took the stage at New York’s Town Hall: Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, pop phenom Carly Rae Jepsen, Blood Orange genius Dev Hynes, and country star Jason Isbell.

Koenig, Hynes, and Isbell all formed a makeshift band to perform “Married in a Gold Rush”, a track off Vampire Weekend’s year-end-list-worthy Father of the Bride. Koenig also did 2008 throwback hit “A-Punk with assistance from the night’s host, Antonoff.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2019)

Antonoff continued to make unexpected appearances throughout the evening, popping up to back Jepsen as she debuted a previously unheard song. Jepsen also delivered “Want You in My Room”, from her acclaimed Dedicated, and “Shadow”, a joint track she did with Antonof’s Bleachers band.

Check out various footage and pics from the evening below. Recently, Hynes announced a new round of 2020 tour dates, and you can grab tickets here.