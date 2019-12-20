Menu
Lana Del Rey premieres epic 14-minute “Norman F*cking Rockwell” video: Watch

Incorporating the tracks "Norman Fucking Rockwell", "Bartender", and "Happiness is a Butterfly"

by
on December 20, 2019, 12:47pm
Lana Del Rey's "Norman Fucking Rockwell" music video

Lana Del Rey is back with a massive music video for three tracks off excellent new album Norman Fucking Rockwell!. The lengthy clip — 14:06 minutes long to be exact — incorporates the title track, “Happiness is a Butterfly”, and “Bartender”. It was directed by frequent collaborator Chuck Grant and edited by Del Rey herself.

In the clip, we see Del Rey living her best, chillest California life. She hangs out poolside while rocking big sunglasses; takes a leisurely swing in her hammock; and cozies up to a piano. She and a group of friends later get “chased” by cops and spend some time in an abandoned lot by the freeway. It’s not much of a big-budget production, but the SoCal artist is clearly thriving.

Check it out below.

(Read: The 10 Best Lyrics from Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Today’s visual follows the announcement of a new “freestyle poetry” album, due out January 4th. Norman Fucking Rockwell! the full-length is one of the best of the year and will be further supported in 2020 with a bunch of tour dates. Grab your concert tickets here.

