Lizzo in new "Good as Hell" video

More than three years later and Lizzo is still feeling “Good as Hell” about her 2016 sleeper hit. Today, the eight-time Grammy nominee has released a new music video for the single.

The clip is set during Homecoming Week at Southern University in New Orleans. Lizzo is tasked with leading the school’s marching band, and to no one’s surprise, she knocks it out of the park and all while exuding a contagious sense of joy.



From a football field to a packed school bus, the pop/R&B star is seen shuffling through a variety of glittery costumes while conducting the band of musicians. She also breaks out her trusty instrument sidekick, Sasha Flute, as well as finds time to dig into a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Let’s just say I would’ve 100% joined band if Lizzo was in charge. (Get on that, NYU!)

Watch the full video below. To see Lizzo do her thing live, buy tickets to her upcoming Cuz I Love You shows here. She’s scheduled to perform on Eddie Murphy’s Saturday Night Live episode on December 21st.

“Good as Hell” originally dropped in 2016 as part of her Coconut Oil EP. It’s enjoyed spikes in popularity since then, and was recently remixed by Ariana Grande.