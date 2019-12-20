Mariah Carey's new "All I Want for Christmas Is You" music video

As the official Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey has dominated headlines this season. Not only did she recently wrap up a holiday tour, the pop veteran appeared on James Corden to perform her 2010 song “Oh Santa”. Carey isn’t stopping there; today, she’s shared a new music video for “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which finally just nabbed the top spot on the charts 25 years after its initial release.

Helmed by renowned director Joseph Kahn (Taylor Swift, Cardi B), the clip opens with Carey appearing as part of a festive store window display. The five-time Grammy winner is then transported to a magical, snow-covered wonderland to dance with Santas, Nutcrackers, snowmen, and other Christmas characters.



“We wanted to make a modern classic,” Carey explained during a Q&A portion leading up to the visual’s online premiere. “It’s kind of the opposite of the original video… This is more of a production.”

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Watch it below. The timing of the video release is either very serendipitous or carefully timed. Billboard just announced they will start counting YouTube video streams towards their chart rankings as of January 3rd. If “All I Want for Christmas Is You” doesn’t hold the top spot when the January 4th charts drop, perhaps the boost from video streams will push it over the end the following week. That would make Carey the first artist in history to have a No. 1 single in four distinct decades.

Although Carey’s seasonal tour is over, she has a Las Vegas residency lined up for early next year. You can grab tickets here.