Mariah Carey on James Corden

Just in time for the holidays, Mariah Carey has achieved a number of career milestones this season. Along with celebrating the 25th anniversary of Merry Christmas, the pop veteran’s timeless hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” finally scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. On Tuesday, Carey carried on with the holiday cheer by performing on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Suited up in a sparkly red dress, and accompanied by a troupe of youth dancers and backup singers, Carey belted out “Oh Santa”. The track is off her 2010 holiday record, Merry Christmas II You.



Additionally, Carey fought off the frigid New York weather to join Billy Eichner on his long-running Billy on the Street series.

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Catch both video replays below. The two appearances come as Carey just wrapped up her “All I Want for Christmas is You Tour”. She still has a Las Vegas residency scheduled for early next year though, and you can purchase tickets here.