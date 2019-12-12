She & Him perform “Christmas Day” on Kimmel: Watch

She & Him on Kimmel

This winter season, M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel have reconvened as She & Him for a Christmas tour. On Tuesday, they brought some of that holiday cheer to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The indie duo gifted the audience with a performance of Brian Wilson’s “Christmas Day”. The track is taken from 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas, the pair’s first collection of holiday songs.



Replay the clip below. She & Him have a few remaining dates on their Christmas tour, and tickets can be purchased here.

Tune into @JimmyKimmelLive tonight at 11:35pm / 10:35c to see us perform “Christmas Day”! pic.twitter.com/ge0GlGO2DP — She & Him (@sheandhim) December 11, 2019

Last year, M. Ward appeared on the Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit their interview below.

