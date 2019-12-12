Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

She & Him perform “Christmas Day” on Kimmel: Watch

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are currently amidst a Christmas tour

by
on December 11, 2019, 11:48pm
0 comments
She & Him on Kimmel
She & Him on Kimmel

This winter season, M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel have reconvened as She & Him for a Christmas tour. On Tuesday, they brought some of that holiday cheer to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The indie duo gifted the audience with a performance of Brian Wilson’s “Christmas Day”. The track is taken from 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas, the pair’s first collection of holiday songs.

Replay the clip below. She & Him have a few remaining dates on their Christmas tour, and tickets can be purchased here.

Last year, M. Ward appeared on the Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit their interview below.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Tiny Moving Parts announce 2020 tour dates
Next Story
Top 25 TV Shows of 2019
No comments