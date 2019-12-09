Tulsi Gabbard covers John Lennon’s “Imagine” cover: Watch

Tulsi Gabbard and husband cover John Lennon's "Imagine"

Sunday marked 39 years since the tragic death of John Lennon. In remembrance of the late Beatles member, 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard shared a cover of Lennon’s “Imagine”.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, the Democratic politician is seen singing the ’70s classic in the back of her campaign bus. Relaxed and cozied up under a blanket, Gabbard was accompanied by her husband, Abraham Williams, who strummed along on a ukulele.



“Remembering John Lennon today,” Gabbard wrote in a second tweet on Sunday. “‘All we are saying is give peace a chance.”

Upon its release, “Imagine” became a prominent anti-war anthem. Lennon was assassinated by Mark David Chapman in New York City in 1980.

Gabbard is no stranger to the front lines of war, as she’s a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard. Per ABC News, in 2004, she became the first state legislator to step down from position in public office to volunteer for a tour of duty. She is also the first female combat veteran to run for president.