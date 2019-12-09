Tulsi Gabbard covers John Lennon’s “Imagine” cover: Watch

Sunday marked 39 years since the tragic death of John Lennon. In remembrance of the late Beatles member, 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard shared a cover of Lennon’s “Imagine”.
In a video posted to her Twitter account, the Democratic politician is seen singing the ’70s classic in the back of her campaign bus. Relaxed and cozied up under a blanket, Gabbard was accompanied by her husband, Abraham Williams, who strummed along on a ukulele.
(Read: 50 Reasons We Still Love The Beatles’ Abbey Road)
“Remembering John Lennon today,” Gabbard wrote in a second tweet on Sunday. “‘All we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Upon its release, “Imagine” became a prominent anti-war anthem. Lennon was assassinated by Mark David Chapman in New York City in 1980.
Gabbard is no stranger to the front lines of war, as she’s a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard. Per ABC News, in 2004, she became the first state legislator to step down from position in public office to volunteer for a tour of duty. She is also the first female combat veteran to run for president.
Remembering John Lennon today. 🙏🏽
“All we are saying is give peace a chance.”
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 8, 2019
Imagine. #johnlennon #imagine #beatles @johnlennon pic.twitter.com/yEoTy8vA6Q
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 8, 2019