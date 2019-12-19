Vince Staples shares new single “Hell Bound”: Stream

Vince Staples

Over the last few months, Vince Staples has dolled out a number of new songs, including “So What”, “Sheet Music”, and the Queen & Slim soundtrack offering “Yo Love”. Today, the Long Beach rapper has returned with his latest single, “Hell Bound”.

The buoyant track sizzles with bubbling electronic beats as he breezes over with the reoccurring hook, “Hell bound/It’s going down.” Take a listen below.



Along with the new song, Staples has announced TheVinceStaplesShow+, a new website packed with all things Staples, including interviews, live videos, and behind-the-scenes footage of his web series The Vince Staples Show. Up until now, the rapper’s been releasing each single in tandem with a new episode. That won’t be the case for “Hell Bound”, but according to a press release, the song does come along with a limited-edition piece of fan merchandise. Pop over to his shiny new website for details.

Staples will be performing at the upcoming Snowglobe Music Festival in Tahoe and you can grab your passes here. There’s a good chance he’ll bust out the new one.

Listen to Vince Staples’ “Hell Bound” below, followed by a little more detail on his new website from the man himself.