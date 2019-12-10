Warpaint are making a new album

Warpaint, photo by Philip Cosores

Warpaint have shared they’re heading into the studio to record a new album.

Bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg (also known as jennylee) took to Instagram to announce the news. Beneath a photo of herself alongside vocalist/guitarist Theresa Wayman (aka TT), Lindberg shared in the caption, “Tt and I having a moment. A look. A vibe. Relaxing and getting prepared for day 7 of studio. New WARPAINT RECORD FOLKS. ..Couldn’t be more more proud of what we’re making. Stay tuned for more updates. And maybe some music to follow.”



The forthcoming record will serve as a follow-up to the Los Angeles-based outfit’s 2016 LP Heads Up. The group’s been seemingly busy with other individual endeavors, as last year Wayman put out her solo debut LoveLaws, and she and bandmate Emily Kokal both contributed to Sam Spiegel’s track “To Whom it May Concern”. Meanwhile, Stella Mozgawa has emerged as a go-to session drummer for the likes of Sharon Van Etten, The xx, Courtney Barnett, and more.

Our first taste of new Warpaint arrives as soon as next month, as the band has contributed a single called “The Brakes” to the soundtrack for The Turning. It’s scheduled for release on January 24th.

Keep an eye out for more upcoming details on the new Warpaint album in the making, and check out the full post below.