Welcome to Rockville reveals 2020 lineup: Metallica, Deftones, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Offspring, more

Deftones, photo by Debi Del Grande / Metallica, photo by Melinda Oswandel / Disturbed, photo by Johnny Perilla

Welcome to Rockville is celebrating its 10th year in 2020 with a massive lineup that includes Metallica, Deftones, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Offspring, and more. The three-day festival takes place May 8th-10th at its new home, Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Florida gathering is one of five 2020 US festivals where Metallica will play two unique sets over two nights, as they’ll headline the Friday and Sunday lineups. For Lynyrd Skynyrd, who are on their farewell tour, Welcome to Rockville will mark the band’s last-ever show in their home area of Northern Florida.



In addition to Metallica and Deftones, Friday’s lineup promises Social Distortion, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Royal Blood, Ghostemane, Motionless In White, Knocked Loose, Bones UK, City Morgue, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and more.

Saturday is headlined by Disturbed and also includes The Offspring, Staind, Lamb of God, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Bad Wolves, The Darkness, Power Trip, Jinjer, and more.

Metallica headline again on Sunday, joined by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, Mastodon, Gojira, Anthrax, Code Orange, Dance Gavin Dance, Sleeping With Sirens, Of Mice & Men, Sick of It All, Agnostic Front, Fire From the Gods, and more.

The full lineups for each day can be seen in the poster below. Tickets, VIP, and camping passes are on sale now at WelcomeToRockville.com.