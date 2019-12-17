White Reaper announce 2020 tour dates

White Reaper were recently announced as the supporting act for Pearl Jam’s summer tour through Europe. Now, the garage rockers have announced a 2020 headlining run of their own ahead of that trek.

Coming in support of their latest album, You Deserve Love, the North American tour launches February 20th at Omaha, Nebraska’s Slowdown. From there, White Reaper will hit up Tulsa, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Carrboro, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Columbia, and more before wrapping up with a March 28th gig at Lexington, Kentucky’s The Burl. Support will come from Aquadolls and Young Guv.



This all comes after a three-night residency at Minneapolis’ The Fillmore opening for Motion City Soundtrack, and precedes a spring jaunt with Jimmy Eat World. Also on the docket are stops at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival and Panama City Beach’s Sand Jam. Find White Reaper’s full itinerary below, and get tickets to all their shows here.

In addition to all these upcoming dates, White Reaper are set to make their late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Thursday, December 19th. Stay tuned for the recap of that performance.

White Reaper 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

12/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *

12/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro *

02/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #

02/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #

02/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #

02/20 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

02/22 – TBA @ TBA ^

02/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard ^

02/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon ^

03/01 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brew ^

03/03 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho ^

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

03/07 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse ^

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour ^

03/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Marketplace

03/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad %

03/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street %

03/17 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern %

03/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery %

03/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar %

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

03/27 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House %

03/28 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl %

04/24-26 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Sand Jam*

05/01-03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees*

05/05 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft $

05/06 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre $

05/07 – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre $

05/08 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District $

05/10 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center $

05/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre $

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Center $

05/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Arcade Kitchen $

05/15 – Red Deer, AB @ Bo’s Bar and Stage $

05/16 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre $

05/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

07/ 07 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle &

07/10 – London, England @ American Express presents BST Hyde Park &

07/13 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena &

07/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena &

07/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion &

07/22 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome &

07/23 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome &

* = w/ Dehd and Wombo

# = w/ Motion City Soundtrack

^ = w/ The Aquadolls

% = w/ Young Guv

$ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

& = w/ Pearl Jam

Below, revisit White Reaper’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where they discuss their new record and getting their start as part of an all ages community.

