White Reaper perform “Might Be Right” and “Real Long Time” on Kimmel: Watch

Supporting their latest album, You Deserve Love, White Reaper made their late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. They performed their track “Might Be Right” and delivered “Real Long Time” as an online exclusive. Watch both performances ahead.

We’ve long known the Louisville rockers are fantastic at delivering their undeniable power pop version of rock and roll, so it was about time TV audiences learned as well. Though there may not have been as many antics as you’d see from White Reaper in a small club setting, there was a dude standing in the back with a bucket hat tapping a tambourine and shaking a shaker. So fair trade.



The band just announced a slew of North American headlining dates, along with support shows for Pearl Jam’s summer tour. Grab all those tickets here.