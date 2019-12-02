Win LucidSound’s Snoop Dogg Limited Edition LS50X Headset

LucidSound's LS50X: Snoop Dogg Limited Edition

In addition to being one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists, Snoop Dogg is an avid video gamer. He’s actually appeared in a few games himself, like True Crime: Streets of LA and Call of Duty: Ghosts, and even has his own combat game, Way of the Dogg. Now, he’s bringing his passion for gaming to the fans with his very own limited edition LS50X headset from LucidSound.

Specifically designed for play with XBox One, the sleek chrome and white headset is branded with Snoop Dogg’s name right across the band. It also features voice prompts from the rapper himself, as we as a specifically tuned “Snoopadelic EQ Mode.”



Of course, it also has all the quality LS50X features and functionality LucidSound packed into the standard version. There’s fully integrated volume and mute controls, easy Bluetooth device switching, ultra-plush memory foam ear cups, and 20-hour battery life. What’s more, there are two mics, a detachable flexible boom and a integrated mic for mobile, meaning you can be heard clearly however and wherever you play.

Said Snoop himself of the LS50X, “I have spent hours gaming with LucidSound headsets and have used nearly every other brand out there and I always come back to these cans, they are simply the best. The LS50X is legit, I’d wear them anywhere. I can jump from a game to a call quick and look good doing it.”

