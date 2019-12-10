Win a Fender Player Precision Bass to Celebrate The Clash

Fender's Player Precision Bass

The Clash’s London Calling is one of those record’s that is wholly iconic. The music and the band are legendary, for sure, but even the album’s cover image is etched into the minds of nearly every music fan. There’s Paul Simonon onstage at New York’s Palladium, hunched over with legs spread, his Fender Precision Bass held high over his head as he prepares to smash it to the ground. It is, perhaps, the single most recognizable image in punk rock.

Of course, Simonon wasn’t taking any aggression out on the instrument himself, but rather his displeasure in fans being told they couldn’t stand on their seats to better enjoy the show. “That frustrated me to the point that I destroyed this bass guitar,” Simonon told Fender in 2011. “Unfortunately you always sort of tend to destroy the things you love.”



In celebration of The Clash’s London Calling Scrapbook and Super Bundle and the new season of The Opus: London Calling, we want you to feel that love, too. We’re giving away one (1) brand new Fender Player Precision Bass so you can rock out like Simonon (though we wouldn’t recommend smashing it).

(Read: The Clash’s London Calling, Bullet Trains, and the Boundlessness of Humanity)

Courtesy of Sony Legacy, the guitar features an alder body with gloss finish and a “Modern C” neck profile to fit nearly any style of play. With Player Series split-coil pickups and a 4-saddle bridge along with open-gear tuning, you’re guaranteed the best sounding notes and the punchiest attack. There’s even the classic “F” stamp signature stamped on the neck plate.

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter. Entry is limited to residents of the US.

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence of Sound and Sony Legacy The Clash newsletters.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Be sure to listen into The Opus: London Calling with host Andy Bothwell, aka Astronautalis. Never miss an episode by subscribing now. You can also revisit a selection of The Clash’s best tracks via all major streaming services.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Purchase The Clash’s London Calling Scrapbook | Stream via Apple Music | Spotify | Amazon