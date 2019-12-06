Win Vinyl Me, Please’s Sold-Out The Story of Ghostly International Vinyl Box Set

VMP Anthology: The Story of Ghostly International

This year marks the 20th anniversary of iconic electronic label Ghostly International. To celebrate, the Brooklyn-based record company teamed with Vinyl Me, Please for The Story of Ghostly International Anthology release series. Over four weeks, they released three “episodes” of music, spreading the history of Ghostly over six albums to be housed in one glorious box set.

Fans who already ordered the collection should consider themselves lucky, as The Story of Ghostly International is now sold-out. Those who didn’t, however, still have a chance: We’re giving away one (1) of VMP’s The Story of Ghostly International vinyl box set.



Included in the collection is the first-ever vinyl pressings of Ghostly’s collaborations with Adult Swim, 2008’s Ghostly Swim and 2014’s Ghostly Swim 2. The first collection features tracks from label heavyweights like Michna, Tycho, Matthew Dear, School of Seven Bells, Solvent, and Milosh, while the second set includes the likes of Shigeto, Heathered Pearls, Babe Rainbow, Dauwd, and more.

Also in the box is the recent Thousands of Eyes in the Dark compilation, featuring Tadd Millinix (aka Dabrye), Orcas, Khotin, Grand River, Emily A. Sprague, and others. Plus, you’ll get Shigeto’s 2010 full-length debut, Full Circle; Choir of Young Believers’ 2008 debut, This Is for the White in Your Eyes; and the 2012 collaborative LP from Christopher Willits and Ryuichi Sakamoto, Ancient Future.

The box also comes with a four-episode podcast series, photo prints with liner notes for each LP, and additional access to written and audio content online.

Again, The Story of Ghostly International is completely sold-out