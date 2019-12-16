Windhand release demos and rarities to raise funds for replacement gear

Joey Wharton

Virginia doom metal band Windhand were robbed while on tour in Houston back in November, losing a stash of valuable guitars and belongings. To help raise funds after the theft, the band has offered up five collections of unreleased demos, rarities, and live tracks spanning their entire career.

Needless to say, it’s a windfall of goodies for Windhand fans. The early demos of singer Dorthia Cottrell’s acoustic songs are particularly haunting, and the WFMU recordings and numerous rehearsal takes offer a live document of the what the band sounded like throughout the decade, which has seen Windhand rise from cult status to touring headliner.



The compilations can be found at the bottom of Windhand’s Bandcamp and include:

— 4-track instrumental demos of their 2019 album, Eternal Return

— Home recordings and rehearsals from Grief’s Infernal Flower

— Rehearsal demos for Soma

— A collection of miscellaneous rarities and alternative mixes

— An on-air WFMU performance from 2013

Sample the compilations with a soaring early take of Grief’s Infernal Flower anthem “Forest Clouds” and see pics of the missing gear below. All proceeds from the Bandcamp compilations go directly to Windhand to help in the replacement of their belongings.