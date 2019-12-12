Worriers announce new album You or Someone You Know, share “PWR CPLE”: Stream

Worriers, photo by Rebecca Lader

Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia indie punk outfit Worriers have announced a new album, You or Someone You Know. Due out March 6 on 6131 Records, the effort is being previewed with lead single “PWR CPLE”.

Produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Hop Along, Sonic Youth), You or Someone You Know finds frontperson Lauren Denitzio recording alongside drummer Mikey Erg, bassist Nick Psillas, and newly added guitarist Frank Piegaro. It follows 2017’s Survival Pop and Worriers’ 2015 debut, Imaginary Life. More importantly for the music, the effort comes after some major life shifts in Denitzio’s life. They moved across country after a split with their partner, leading them to reconsider the very nature of modern relationships.



“I think a lot of the album is about having sympathy for myself and everyone in my life, understanding that feeling of desperation when you’re trying to navigate the world right now,” explained Denitzio in a press release. They continued,

“I thought a lot about how the state of the world makes any sort of partnership stressful. The album is partially autobiographical but it’s also addressing more universal questions that people have to ask these days. Do we have kids? Do we move to a place that could be underwater in 20 years? How does having no idea how you’ll ever retire affect planning your future?”

As a first listen, Worriers have shared “PWR CPLE”. The track takes a hooky look at a doomed relationship, one in which the parties want to put in the effort only to be forced to acknowledge their unhealthy connection. “We said we’d figure it out/ You said we’re a dream team,” sings Denitzio. “Get away from me.” Stream the song ahead.

Pre-orders for You or Someone You Know, including limited edition colored vinyl, are going on now. Find the full tracklist and album art below. Worriers are set to provide support for Brian Fallon on his spring tour behind his own new record, Local Honey. Tickets can be found here, and the itinerary is ahead.

You or Someone You Know Artwork:

You or Someone You Know Tracklist:

01. End of the World

02. PWR CPLE

03. Big Feelings

04. Terrible Boyfriend

05. Chicago Style Pizza Is Terrible

06. Curious

07. What Comes Next

08. Enough

09. Relentless Noise

10. Grand Closing

Worriers 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen *

03/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

03/14 – Raleigh, NC @Lincoln Theatre *

03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

03/17 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor *

03/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

03/21 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater *

03/25 – Nasvhille, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

03/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

03/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

03/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre *

04/01 – New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre *

04/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

04/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Abury Hall *

04/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

* = w/ Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather