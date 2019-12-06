XXXTentacion posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever arrives: Stream

XXXTentacion

Today brings the posthumous release of XXXTentacion’s final album Bad Vibes Forever. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Spanning a lengthy 25 tracks, the collection features an extensive list of guest contributors, including Lil Wayne, Blink-182, Rick Ross, Joey Bada$$, and many more. The album follows last fall’s SKINS and this summer’s deluxe reissue of ?, both posthumous releases from the young rapper who was killed in South Florida in 2018 at the age of 20.



Listeners were given a small dose of the latest album in October with the track “Hearteater” which departs from rap and lands more in the realm of acoustic pop as guitars strum over simple beats and XXXTentacion (also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) sings a simple refrain.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the former rapper’s manager Solomon Sobande talked about the album’s change in direction, stating, “A lot of records, like ‘School Shooter’ featuring Lil Wayne or ‘Hearteater,’ Jahseh saved for this point in his career when he was more established, so they would be better received. A lot of things he had worked on, almost complete ideas, weren’t finished maybe [they] only had one verse and a hook or only a beat. To fill out those songs, a who’s who of the music industry came out to help us.”

The album arrives via EMPIRE, with physical copies of both vinyl and CD available through the distribution company’s online site.

Stream the full record below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Bad Vibes Forever Artwork:

Bad Vibes Forever Tracklist:

01. Introduction

02. Ex Bitch

03. Ugly

04. Bad Vibes Forever (feat. PnB Rock and Trippie Redd)

05. School Shooters (feat. Lil Wayne)

06. I Changed Her Life (feat. Rick Ross)

07. Triumph

08. Limbo (feat. Kill Station)

09. Before I Realize

10. Ecstasy (feat. Noah Cyrus)

11. Kill My Vibe (feat. Tom G)

12. Hot Gyal (feat. Tory Lanez & Mavado)

13. The Only Time I Feel Alive (feat. Craig Xen)

14. The Interlude That Never Ends

15. Daemons (feat. Joey Bada$$ and Kemba)

16. Attention

17. Eat It Up

18. Vauce (Sauce Walka)

19. Royalty (feat. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, and Vybz Kartel)

20. Wanna Grow Old (I Won’t Let Go) (feat. Jimmy Levy)

21. Hearteater

22. NorthStar Remix (feat. Jimmy Levy)

23. Chase/Glass Shards (feat. Ikabod Veins)

24. Numb the Pain

25. It’s All Fading to Black (feat. Blink-182)