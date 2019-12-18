Yoshiki joins KISS for “Beth” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” in Japan: Watch

KISS with Yoshiki, courtesy of Resonance Media

KISS were joined onstage by X Japan leader Yoshiki at two recent concerts in Japan. The pianist and drummer performed the ballad “Beth” and the anthem “Rock and Roll All Nite” with KISS in both Tokyo and Osaka.

Yoshiki is one of Japan’s most beloved musicians, having formed the metal band X Japan in 1982. He and his bandmates were pioneers of Japan’s visual kei movement, which was influenced by bands acts like KISS, David Bowie, and Twisted Sister.



During the December 11th show at Tokyo Dome, KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley introduced Yoshiki toward the end of the concert as “the biggest rock star we know in Japan.” After walking onstage to a big ovation, Yoshiki took a seat at a piano to accompany Eric Singer as he sang the band’s signature ballad “Beth”.

From there, Yoshiki took a seat behind a drum kit as he joined the full band for the set-closing “Rock and Roll All Nite”, complete with tons of confetti. He repeated the same performances six nights later on December 17th at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome.

Check out video footage of “Beth” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” in Tokyo (including a cameo by Gene Simmons’ daughter Sophie in the second clip) below.

Yoshiki has long been a fan of KISS, and credits the band’s music with lifting his spirits when he lost his father at a young age. “KISS saved my life,” he tweeted hours before the Tokyo show. “Tonight, my dream will come true!”

KISS will continue their “End of the Road” farewell tour with a massive itinerary in 2020, including two legs in North America featuring support from Van Halen singer David Lee Roth. See the full list of dates, and pick up tickets here.