Zac Efron hospitalized for serious bacterial infection while filming Killing Zac Efron adventure show

Zac Efron filming Killing Zac Efron, photo via Cyril Tara

Killing Zac Efron nearly killed Zac Efron.

While filming his new extreme adventure TV show in New Guinea, Efron contracted a serious bacterial infection, according to The Daily Telegraph. He was airlifted to Brisbane, Australia, where he was hospitalized for several days. Efron was finally “given the all clear” to return home to the US shortly before Christmas.



Efron had been filming Killing Zac Efron in New Guinea since the beginning of December. The forthcoming series, which is set to air on Quibi, sees the actor head “off the grid” into the jungle, where he is forced to live for 21 days equipped with only basic gear and a survival guide partner. It’s unclear how Efron’s hospitalization impacts the production of Killing Zac Efron.