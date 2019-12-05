Zack Snyder confirms existence of Justice League Director’s Cut with new photo

Justice League (Warner Bros.)

Two years after the film’s initial release, there’s more noise surrounding Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League than ever. Just last month, stars Ben Affleck (Batman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) called to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. A few weeks later, a Warner Bros. insider warned such a release was “a pipe dream.” However, now Snyder himself has lit that pipe, revealing that the director’s cut does actually exist.

On the little used social media network Vero, the director shared an image of what appear to be the actual Justice League: Director’s Cut film reel canisters. “Is it real? Does it exist? Of course it does,” Snyder wrote in a caption over the photo.



Even more intriguing than the fact that these canisters are out there is what’s printed on them. Listed right there on the label is a runtime of 214 minutes; that’s over an hour and a half longer than the final Joss Whedon cut’s 120 minutes. Check out the pic below via comic creator Rob Liefeld.

Of course, Snyder’s image only serves to stoke the fire hotter, without actually doing much to forward a potential release. The issue has never been whether or not the Snyder Cut exists, but how much of it is actually finished. It’s likely that these 214 minutes of footage have millions of dollars of special effects left undone, and that’s the sticking point for WB. Justice League essentially bombed at the box office, leading to a major reshuffling at the studio. Considering the DC Extended Universe has moved on from Bat-Affleck and is apparently considering a new direction for Superman, spending millions to gussy up a film that failed the first time obviously isn’t an attractive financial decision for executives.

Snyder, meanwhile, is reportedly working on an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead as well as a “balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow” for Netflix.