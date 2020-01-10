070 Shake

The hip-hop prodigy known as 070 Shake is set to release her debut album, Modus Vivendi, next Friday, January 17th through G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. We previously heard singles including “Nice to Have”, “Morrow”, and “Under the Moon”. Now, with just a week to go until the album’s release, 070 Shake has unveiled a fourth and final teaser track in “Guilty Conscience”. Watch its companion video below.

In support of Modus Vivendi, 070 Shake will embark on a headlining tour of the UK, Europe, and North America beginning later this month. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.



070 Shake 2020 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

01/20 – London, UK @ Village Underground

01/22 – Cologne, DE @ Yuka

01/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

01/24 – Geneva, CH @ Grand Central

01/25 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

01/27 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

01/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

01/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

01/31 – Rome, IT @ Goa Club

02/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2

02/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/07 – Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

02/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/22 – Austin, TX @ The Paris

02/23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/28 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

02/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

03/04 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/05 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

03/07 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall