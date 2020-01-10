10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2020

When Beyoncé dropped her self-titled album in 2013 without any warning, it felt entirely revolutionary (It wasn’t a shout-out to Radiohead). Now, it’s the standard. Artists can release projects at any given moment, rarely granting us the privilege of time to prepare. Oh, and even when we are given a time frame, it’s often not the case (I’m looking at you, Rihanna).

In 2019, officially announced release dates became more like suggestions. From the cyclical Kanye mayhem that saw his album’s intended drop date continuously pushed back to the all-out surprise drop of Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s collab project, one thing became increasingly clear this year: We always have to be prepared for new music.



That being said, we’re getting ahead of the game in 2020. Here are the anticipated hip-hop projects we’re most excited about being released this year. Will they actually be released? And when? Will even more exciting projects drop? Who’s to say.

Just … be … ready.

–Lucy Shanker

Contributing Writer

